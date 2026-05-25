The weekend turned tense for residents of Bamti in Noni Subdivision, Bui Division, after dozens of civilians were forcefully taken by armed separatist fighters.
Local sources indicate that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, May 23, when the fighters rounded up community members accused of refusing to participate in a road work activity they had imposed on the population.
Among those taken were pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, raising concerns over the conditions in which they are being held.
Residents say the abducted individuals have been asked to pay a sum of 15,000 CFA francs each as a condition for their release, a demand that has left many families in distress.
In several parts of the North West region, such actions have become increasingly frequent, with armed groups enforcing their own rules through intimidation, financial demands and compulsory participation in local initiatives.
As of now, there has been no official communication from administrative or security authorities regarding the incident.
25, May 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Dozens abducted in Bamti 0
The weekend turned tense for residents of Bamti in Noni Subdivision, Bui Division, after dozens of civilians were forcefully taken by armed separatist fighters.
Local sources indicate that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, May 23, when the fighters rounded up community members accused of refusing to participate in a road work activity they had imposed on the population.
Among those taken were pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, raising concerns over the conditions in which they are being held.
Residents say the abducted individuals have been asked to pay a sum of 15,000 CFA francs each as a condition for their release, a demand that has left many families in distress.
In several parts of the North West region, such actions have become increasingly frequent, with armed groups enforcing their own rules through intimidation, financial demands and compulsory participation in local initiatives.
As of now, there has been no official communication from administrative or security authorities regarding the incident.
Source: Lebledparle.com