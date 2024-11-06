Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Norway extends detention of Ayaba Cho Lucas 0
The Oslo District Court in Norway has extended the preventive detention of Ayaba Cho Lucas, leader of the Ambazonia Defence Force, for an additional four weeks. According to the decision, the separatist leader will remain under detention until November 19, 2024. The extension aims to prevent tampering with evidence. The court has also imposed restrictions on the defendant’s mail and visitation.
Born Cho Lucas Ayaba on August 11, 1972, the separatist leader was arrested by Norwegian police on September 25 in Oslo, where he resides. His arrest followed a complaint filed by Cameroonian-born US lawyer Emmanuel Nsahlai. Ayaba Cho and other separatist leaders command armed groups in these regions, fighting for the creation of an independent state named “Ambazonia.”
Ayaba Cho faces charges of incitement to crimes against humanity under the Norwegian Penal Code. The court found reasonable grounds for suspicion, citing his public statements that allegedly encourage attacks on those perceived as opponents of the Ambazonian independence movement.
Ayaba Cho’s statements are viewed as incitement to a “widespread or systematic attack” against civilians, including acts of murder, kidnapping, and persecution. The Norwegian judiciary referenced reports from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch documenting attacks on civilians, teachers, and students by separatist groups.
Under the Norwegian Penal Code, Ayaba Cho could face severe penalties, including long-term imprisonment. According to Article 108 of the Penal Code, penalties for incitement to crimes against humanity can reach up to 21 years in prison.
