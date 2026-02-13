Judge Yngvild Thue of the Oslo District Court extended the pre-trial detention of Cho Lucas Yabah, a separatist leader based in Norway and known as “Ayaba Cho Lucas,” until April 6, 2026. The court recorded the decision in the minutes of the Feb. 9, 2026 hearing, which marked the expiration of the previous detention period.
The court document states that “Cho Lucas Yabah, born August 11, 1972, may remain in pre-trial detention until another decision is taken by the public prosecutor or by the court, but not beyond April 6, 2026.”
Detention renewed every two months since September 2024
Authorities have held Ayaba Cho in custody since September 2024. The judge has renewed his detention every two months, according to the court record. Norwegian authorities opened the case following his arrest in Oslo, which officials announced in September 2024.
After 18 months of repeated denials of release and the addition of new charges of terrorist conspiracy, the prospect of short-term release has diminished, based on the reported elements.
The court could open the trial later this year, as judicial authorities complete the investigation file and finalize the review of evidence gathered since the arrest. Ayaba Cho, who is Cameroonian by origin, naturalized German and resident in Norway, faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison for alleged involvement in killings attributed to separatist militias under his command in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions.
13, February 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Norway extends pre-trial detention of Ayaba Cho 0
Source: Sbbc