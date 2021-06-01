Privacy Overview
Southern Cameroons Crisis: President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s Lawyer arrested 0
by soter
The Francophone dominated Security Service arrested Amungwa Nicodemus, the lawyer representing jailed Southern Cameroons leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, on Monday in what critics argued is the most recent example of La Republique du Cameroun extensive efforts to muzzle the Ambazonia uprising.
Barrister Amungwa Nicodemus is currently being held at the Secretariat of State for Defense in Yaoundé with the Biya regime alleging the arrest was due to Amungwa divulging classified details of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe case to the news media.
Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that after a chaotic cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dion Ngute, the hardliners secretly agreed to arrest Barrister Amungwa on lame and ridiculous reason of further fuelling the agitation for the Federal Republic of Ambazonia
The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime is also alleging that Amungwa Nicodemus, aside being a lawyer, is also a member of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.
For the time being, the Francophone authorities have not yet communicated on this subject.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai