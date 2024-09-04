Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
4, September 2024
Southern Cameroons Crisis: U.S. Condemns escalating violence 0
In a statement released, Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé expressed deep “concerns” about the “recent incidents and threats in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon.” These areas have been plagued by violence since the crisis began in 2017, and recent days have seen an uptick in violent acts.
On the night of Sunday, September 1, to Monday, September 2, armed men shot and killed two people and wounded another in Mbatu, a suburb of Bamenda, according to local sources. Over the weekend, armed men suspected to be separatist fighters also killed a motorcycle taxi driver in Buea before setting his vehicle on fire.
These incidents occur just days before the scheduled start of the school year (September 9), as separatists have once again threatened to disrupt classes. “Schools are sanctuaries for learning, and children should not be prevented from attending classes,” the U.S. Embassy reminded. The diplomatic mission emphasized that the U.S. government has consistently condemned “all forms of violence against civilians” and reiterated “the need for peaceful approaches to resolving complex political and security issues.”
Source: Sbbc