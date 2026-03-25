25, March 2026
Cameroon is set to host the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, but the summit has been overshadowed by a diplomatic row with Taiwan.
For the first time in 25 years, Taiwan has withdrawn after Cameroonian visas labelled its officials as “Taiwan, Province of China” and contained multiple errors.
Taipei condemned the move as political interference and lodged a formal protest with the WTO. Cameroon defended the designation as part of its foreign policy.
Analysts say the dispute reflects China’s growing influence in Africa, raising concerns over whether global institutions can ensure equal treatment for all members.
Source: First Post
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25, March 2026
Taiwan pulls out of Yaoundé WTO Summit after visa dispute over China 0
Cameroon is set to host the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, but the summit has been overshadowed by a diplomatic row with Taiwan.
For the first time in 25 years, Taiwan has withdrawn after Cameroonian visas labelled its officials as “Taiwan, Province of China” and contained multiple errors.
Taipei condemned the move as political interference and lodged a formal protest with the WTO. Cameroon defended the designation as part of its foreign policy.
Analysts say the dispute reflects China’s growing influence in Africa, raising concerns over whether global institutions can ensure equal treatment for all members.
Source: First Post