Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
16, October 2024
Tala André-Marie celebrates 55 years of music 0
Music legend André-Marie Tala has announced the celebration of his 55-year musical career, dubbed “Avec Vous.” The 74-year-old artist made the announcement during a press conference held on October 14, 2024, in Douala. As part of the festivities, Tala is set to host two special performances: one on October 25 at Best Western Hotel in Douala, and another on November 1 at the Yaoundé Congress Hall.
“It will be an opportunity to connect, to share with those who love music, beautiful melodies, and particularly André-Marie Tala’s journey through his works,” the artist stated. Tala, who has an extensive repertoire spanning over ten albums, promised to revisit his greatest hits and deliver an unforgettable performance. He will be joined on stage by artists from different generations, including seasoned musicians like Prince Ndedi Eyango, Annie Anzouer, and Isnebo, as well as younger talents such as Stanley Enow, Krys-M, and Kareyce Fotso. “We’ll share emotions, and I’ll let them know that they can always count on me as long as I’m alive,” he added.
In addition to the concerts, a master class is scheduled for October 16 at La Chaumière cabaret in Douala, aimed at teaching younger generations the fundamentals of music. On October 19, a sporting event will be held at Douala’s Parcours Vita, followed by humanitarian activities at a social center in Yaoundé.
Blind since the age of 15, André-Marie Tala has turned his disability into “opportunities that, through hard work, have allowed me to be recognized around the world.” The artist, best known for his hit song Je vais à Yaoundé released in 1975, continues to seek recognition from the city he has celebrated globally.
Source: Sbbc