5, March 2025

Trump tells Congress he ‘appreciates’ Zelensky’s message on Ukraine peace 0

Donald Trump says Ukraine is ready to begin peace negotiations “as soon as possible”, with strong signals Russia is also ready for a deal

During an address to Congress, the US president read aloud a letter he said he’d received from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was similar to a message posted on X earlier in the day

“I appreciate that he sent this letter,” Trump said

The tone offered a hint of a possible cooling of the acrimony between the two leaders, our North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher writes

Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary is flying to Washington for a meeting with his US counterpart on Thursday – Ukraine is expected to be top of the agenda.

Source: BBC