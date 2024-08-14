Privacy Overview
14, August 2024
Two killed in Yaoundé-Douala highway bus crash 0
A bus crash on National Road No. 3 killed two people and injured nine on Monday, August 13.
The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near Sombo village, between Yaoundé and Douala, Cameroon’s two largest cities. It involved a Finexs Voyages bus traveling from Douala to Yaoundé that collided with a logging truck, according to a company statement.
The truck driver attempted to overtake another vehicle on a blind curve, triggering a chain reaction that also involved a flatbed truck. The bus overturned into the bush. Rescue teams quickly responded to assist the injured, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact causes of the accident and establish accountability.
The accident comes as the Ministry of Transport is stepping up a road safety campaign launched on June 5. The effort, aimed at reducing accidents during the busy holiday and back-to-school season, runs until Sept. 30.
In the framework of that operation, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe inspected roads in Ebebda, Yaoundé, and Douala this week to assess compliance. Of 290 vehicles checked on National Road No. 4, linking Yaounde to Bafoussam, 210 failed inspections. Similar results were found on National Road No. 3.
The campaign also highlighted efforts by certain companies to improve road safety. For instance, Touristique Express was commended for installing onboard cameras in its buses, an initiative aimed at monitoring driver behavior and preventing accidents. Recently involved in several incidents, the company has taken measures to enhance safety.
During his visits, Minister Bibehe reiterated the importance of strict adherence to road safety rules and encouraged greater awareness among transport operators and travelers. According to the Ministry of Transport’s communications department, severe penalties have been imposed on violators to set an example and promote more responsible behavior on the roads.
Source: sbbc