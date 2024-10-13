Privacy Overview
13, October 2024
Ugandan Deputy Speaker meets Andre Onana 0
Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, and his son had a memorable encounter with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the player’s visit to Uganda ahead of Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 qualifier match against Kenya.
Tayebwa, an ardent Manchester United fan, expressed his excitement at seeing an African footballer succeed at one of the world’s biggest clubs.
“We are thrilled to see an African, particularly from our continent, playing at such a prestigious level with Manchester United. Onana has settled in well, and we continue to pray for his success,” Tayebwa said.
In a light-hearted moment, Tayebwa joked about researching whether Onana has any Ugandan roots, noting the shared heritage between Uganda’s Bakiga people and Cameroon.
He also revealed that Onana had invited him and his son to watch a live match at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s home ground, a gesture Tayebwa welcomed with enthusiasm.
Onana is in Uganda as part of the Cameroon national team’s preparations for their AFCON qualifier at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
Source: Nilepost