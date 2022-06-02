Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
2, June 2022
Ukraine war enters 99th day: Senegalese President to speak to Putin 0
The head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, will speak with President Vladimir Putin in the southwestern Russian city of Sochi on Friday, Dakar said.
The visit is aimed at “freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of which particularly affects African countries”, along with easing the Ukraine conflict, Sall’s office said Thursday.
The visit was organised after an invitation by Putin, and Sall will travel with the president of the African Union Commission, his office added.
The AU will also receive a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though no date has been set.