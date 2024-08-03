Privacy Overview
UN Human Rights Chief en route to Yaoundé
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will conduct an official mission to Cameroon from 5 to 7 August.
During his visit, Türk is scheduled to meet senior Government officials, including President Paul Biya and Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, as well as members of a wide range of political parties, officials of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission, representatives of civil society organisations, members of the diplomatic corps and UN entities.
The Human Rights Chief will also inaugurate new premises for the Central Africa Regional Office (OHCHR-CARO) in the capital Yaoundé. The Office covers Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, and São Tomé and Príncipe.
This is the first visit by High Commissioner Türk to Cameroon. Türk’s predecessor visited the country in May 2019.
A press conference will be held on Wednesday, 7 August in Yaoundé. Access will be limited to accredited media and details will be communicated locally.
