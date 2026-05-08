The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says its forces inflicted significant damage on US naval assets in a large-scale combined operation on Thursday evening, forcing three American destroyers to flee the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the commander of the IRGC Navy noted that the operation was launched in response to two provocative actions by the US military.
The first was a violation of the ceasefire involving an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near the port of Jask, which was followed by the approach of US Navy destroyers toward the strategic Strait of Hormuz despite clear warnings against it.
According to the commander, Iranian forces responded to the US military adventurism with “highly extensive and precise combined operation.”
The retaliatory operation involved a variety of advanced weaponry, including anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and destructive drones.
He added that the weapons were equipped with high-explosive warheads and were fired directly at the enemy destroyers.
The commander stated that intelligence monitoring conducted by Iranian forces has since confirmed “significant damage” to the American military assets as a result of the strike.
Facing the devastating and precise Iranian firepower, the IRGC Navy commander said, three aggressor enemy vessels “fled the Strait of Hormuz area immediately.”
In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Thursday that Iranian forces gave an immediate response to a series of US military aggressions in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari noted that the “aggressive, terrorist, and outlaw” US military, in violation of a ceasefire, targeted an Iranian oil tanker.
The spokesperson warned that the “criminal and aggressive” US and its allies must recognize that the Islamic Republic of Iran will, as it has in the past, deliver a crushing response to any act of aggression or violation “powerfully and without the slightest hesitation.”
These developments come amid continued US maritime banditry and piracy in the strategic waterway that remains closed to US and allied vessels.
8, May 2026
US destroyers flee Strait of Hormuz after massive Iranian missile and drone barrage 0
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says its forces inflicted significant damage on US naval assets in a large-scale combined operation on Thursday evening, forcing three American destroyers to flee the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the commander of the IRGC Navy noted that the operation was launched in response to two provocative actions by the US military.
The first was a violation of the ceasefire involving an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near the port of Jask, which was followed by the approach of US Navy destroyers toward the strategic Strait of Hormuz despite clear warnings against it.
According to the commander, Iranian forces responded to the US military adventurism with “highly extensive and precise combined operation.”
The retaliatory operation involved a variety of advanced weaponry, including anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and destructive drones.
He added that the weapons were equipped with high-explosive warheads and were fired directly at the enemy destroyers.
The commander stated that intelligence monitoring conducted by Iranian forces has since confirmed “significant damage” to the American military assets as a result of the strike.
Facing the devastating and precise Iranian firepower, the IRGC Navy commander said, three aggressor enemy vessels “fled the Strait of Hormuz area immediately.”
In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Thursday that Iranian forces gave an immediate response to a series of US military aggressions in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari noted that the “aggressive, terrorist, and outlaw” US military, in violation of a ceasefire, targeted an Iranian oil tanker.
The spokesperson warned that the “criminal and aggressive” US and its allies must recognize that the Islamic Republic of Iran will, as it has in the past, deliver a crushing response to any act of aggression or violation “powerfully and without the slightest hesitation.”
These developments come amid continued US maritime banditry and piracy in the strategic waterway that remains closed to US and allied vessels.
Source: Presstv