US President Joe Biden has confirmed he’s seeking re-election with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024
Aged 80, Biden is already the oldest US president in history and would be 86 at the end of a second term, a cause of concern for some voters
Biden launched his campaign on social media early Tuesday morning, with a three-minute video that begins with a one-word pitch: freedom
Republicans were clearly ready for this. Soon after the launch, the party released a statement calling the Democrat “out of touch” for seeking re-election and claiming US citizens were counting down the days until they can send him “packing”
Donald Trump has already launched his bid for the Republicans, meaning the pair could be set for a rematch of the 2020 election in November 2024 – but there are still many candidates to declare.
25, April 2023
US: Joe Biden announces 2024 presidential run 0
US President Joe Biden has confirmed he’s seeking re-election with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024
Aged 80, Biden is already the oldest US president in history and would be 86 at the end of a second term, a cause of concern for some voters
Biden launched his campaign on social media early Tuesday morning, with a three-minute video that begins with a one-word pitch: freedom
Republicans were clearly ready for this. Soon after the launch, the party released a statement calling the Democrat “out of touch” for seeking re-election and claiming US citizens were counting down the days until they can send him “packing”
Donald Trump has already launched his bid for the Republicans, meaning the pair could be set for a rematch of the 2020 election in November 2024 – but there are still many candidates to declare.
Source: BBC