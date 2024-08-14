Privacy Overview
14, August 2024
US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant woman 0
A police officer accused of shooting a pregnant woman in Ohio has been charged with her murder.
Ta’Kiya Young, 21, was around 25 weeks pregnant at the time of her death last August. Her unborn daughter also died in the police shooting.
On Tuesday, a grand jury in the city of Columbus found sufficient evidence to file charges against Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb for murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault.
Bodycam video of the fatal encounter released last year showed police attempting to stop Ms Young from driving away so they could question her about alleged shoplifting.
In the video she appeared to drive toward the officer who fired the fatal shot as he commanded her to exit the car.
Ms Young was suspected of shoplifting alcohol from a Kroger grocery store, investigators say.
Lawyers for Mr Grubb say he fired in self-defence.
“When viewed through the eyes of a reasonable police officer, the evidence will show that our client’s actions were justified, when there is video evidence that Officer Grubb was being hit by a moving vehicle,” said his lawyers Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens.
The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) labour union on Tuesday slammed the indictment as “politically motivated”.
“We stand firm in advocating for an impartial justice system that focuses on truth and facts, not politics,” said chapter president Brian Steel.
“Like all law enforcement officers, Officer Grubb had to make a split-second decision, a reality all too familiar for those who serve to protect our communities,” he also said, adding decisions were often made under “extreme pressure and often in life-threatening situations”.
Source: BBC