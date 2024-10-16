Privacy Overview
16, October 2024
Who is killing Yaoundé taxi drivers? 0
Taxi driver unions in Yaoundé have raised concerns over a surge in violent attacks that have claimed the lives of several drivers. “In less than two months, we’ve lost eleven taxi drivers. Those attacking our members kill them and then use their taxis to continue working in the city,” said Mounchirou Amadou, national president of Cameroon’s taxi drivers, in an interview on public radio CRTV. Reports from drivers indicate that attackers often use knives to subdue their victims, while others have mentioned the use of chemical substances to incapacitate the drivers before committing their crimes.
During a press conference held on October 3, 2024, in the capital, union leaders called for collective action to combat this growing issue, particularly in major cities. They proposed several measures, including the systematic identification of all taxi drivers and their vehicle door numbers, as well as stronger efforts to crack down on illegal transport services. The unions also suggested reinstating a city exit permit to be issued by professional or union organizations, and the creation of a task force under the Ministry of Transport and Territorial Administration.
In May 2023, the government had already announced a set of measures to address the increasing insecurity in yellow taxis. “From now on, all owners of transport vehicles will be identified by administrative authorities, and a registry will be provided to law enforcement and unions. Additionally, vehicle owners must submit the names of their temporary or permanent drivers to the administrative authorities,” stated Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration at the time. Furthermore, on August 2 of the same year, Mfoundi senior divisional officer Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent banned taxis with tinted windows in the capital to improve visibility and safety inside transport vehicles. He also reintroduced the requirement to display door numbers on taxis to help police locate drivers in case of an attack.
Source: Sbbc