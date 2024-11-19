Privacy Overview
19, November 2024
Yaoundé: CONAC flags corruption, production of fake certificates as most worrying issues 0
Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) has flagged corruption and the production of fake certificates as two of the most worrying issues plaguing the country’s higher education system.
At a campaign at the University of Yaoundé II to educate and sensitise the university population on the consequences of the production and use of fake certificates in Cameroon and abroad on 5 November 2024, the chairman of CONAC, the Reverend Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams, underscored the dangers of corrupt practices and falsification of certificates. This has become endemic in higher education institutions in the country, actions not compatible with head of state President Paul Biya’s policy to promote good governance as pathways towards economic emergence by 2035.
“The university should be a place to promote academic excellence as recommended by the Head of State, Paul Biya, and not academic forgery,” Massi Gams said at the University of Yaoundé II campaign.
The campaign to fight against fake certificates and corruption in universities for the 2024-25 academic year which started on 25 October 2024 at the University of Yaoundé I, comes against the backdrop of reports of several cases of graduates falsifying certificates to secure employment in both public and private institutions as well as access to post-graduate studies at foreign universities, Massi Gams said.
“We have received several complaints from the ministry of higher education and directly from foreign universities about applicants from Cameroon with falsified transcripts, a practice that tarnishes the image of the country’s higher education system,” he noted.
Students, staff sensitised
The campaign, carried out in collaboration with the ministry of higher education, he said, targets students of higher education institutions where recruitment for various enterprises is focused, as well as the entire university community.
The campaign at both University of Yaoundé I and Yaoundé II was characterised by words of advice from the CONAC team, and messages to students and staff about the implications of using fake certificates. Examples of fake certificates were placed on billboards around the campus.
Anti-corruption billboards bearing the campaign message are planted in strategic corners of the university campuses as well as on stickers stuck on vehicles of staff and some students. The campaign will be extended to all public higher education institutions in the country as well as private universities, CONAC authorities said.
Experts said it was imperative that corruption is fought at universities in Africa in their capacity as institutions of higher education that touch the lives of future leaders, and as large organisations with substantial economic footprints.
Students welcome chance to talk
“The fight against corruption in Africa, in general, and Cameroon, in particular, should start with the training system of our future leaders. That is why the campaign against fake certificates and corruption in higher education institutions in Cameroon is very strategic,” Dr Nick Ngwanyam, director and CEO of the St Louis University Institute of Health and Biomedical Sciences, Cameroon, told University World News.
Students have also saluted the initiative which, they say, helps to bring university authorities out of their silos to openly discuss even taboo subjects like sexual harassment for marks.
“The campaign on campus was very educative and provided a rare opportunity for students and university authorities to discuss even some taboo subjects like sexual harassment,” Victoria Ebage, a law student at the University of Yaoundé II, told University World News.
Cameroon’s 2023 anti-corruption status report released in September 2024 shows that, like in other sectors, bribery and corruption have been rampant in higher education – regarding admitting candidates at public professional institutes. Merit hardly plays a role, which has opened the doors to mediocrity.
The report says that, generally, the State of Cameroon lost over CFA114 billion (approximately US$184 million) to corruption in 2023 which represents an increase of CFA109.4 billion compared to 2022.
‘Favours’ undermine credibility
Other sectors where corruption is on the rise include transport, secondary education, territorial administration, finance, telecommunication, and public works, according to the report. The 2023 report is divided into four parts, with part one focusing on measures to prevent corruption, part two on sanctions, part three on the fight against money-laundering and recovery of assets derived from corruption, and part four, on cooperation – at both local and international levels – in the fight against corruption.
The report says higher education institutions have been plagued by sexual harassment and favours for better grades. The widespread practice has severely undermined the credibility of the merit-based system. Experts have sounded the alarm that such deviant practices could hamstring the broader efforts by the government to foster quality education at higher education level. “It is difficult to obtain quality results in our universities under such circumstances,” Ngwanyam said.
Massi Gams called on students to strive for excellence and uphold integrity. He challenged them to lead in the fight against corruption in the country to guarantee a better future. “As future leaders, you are expected to shine the flag, set the example for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.
In similar message to students, the Rector of the University of Yaoundé I, Professor Remy Magloire Dieudonné Etoua, warned against the adulteration of results transcripts and birth certificates. He urged students and staff to guard against the practice, which is not only punishable by Cameroonian law, but also a deterrent to professional and intellectual development in Cameroon.
Backdoor payments common
“We have had cases of students changing marks on their results transcripts and ages on their birth certificates to gain access into professional schools for employment into the public services. These are criminal acts punishable by law,” Etoua said at the University of Yaoundé I launch.
There has been a public backlash against prevailing corruption with impunity in the country’s higher education system, especially access to higher professional institutions. On 13 August 2024, CamerounWeb reported about backdoor payments of as high as CFA30 million (about US$48,265) to gain admission into the National School of Administration and Magistracy, or ENAM, the higher education institution that trains senior administrators, magistrates and finance experts in the country.
The prevailing corruption in the admission of students to prestigious higher professional schools in the country has eroded public confidence in the higher education system, experts say. “The public has virtually lost confidence in our higher education system because corruption has taken virtually all the professional higher training institutions hostage. The power of the wallet has taken over the place of merit,” Etoua told University World News.
Culled from University World News