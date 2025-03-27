This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
27, March 2025
Yaoundé: Defense Ministry says “Clear Alliance” between Boko Haram and criminals in recent attack 0
The Ministry of Defense (Mindef) suspects a “clear” alliance between powerful transnational criminal organizations and terrorist groups operating in and around the Lake Chad Basin, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Mindef acknowledged that this alliance is responsible for the recent increase in terrorist activity in the region. The statement noted that “credible” intelligence gathered on the ground confirms the existence of such a partnership.
Security officials also observed that these terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin have leveraged their collusion with the implicated criminal enterprises to enhance their weaponry. The recent attack in Wulgo, which occurred overnight from March 24 to 25 and has been attributed to Boko Haram, demonstrated this development. During the assault, Boko Haram fighters reportedly used kamikaze drones, as revealed by a military officer cited by SBBC. “Something never seen before,” the same source stated.
Mindef further stated that Boko Haram attackers also employed several light tactical vehicles. The statement also highlighted that the terrorists were heavily armed. This display suggests that Boko Haram is seeking to rebuild its capacity for violence.
On February 13, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) noted a decline in the military capabilities of Boko Haram—the primary terrorist group in the Lake Chad Basin—while renewing the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). The PSC communiqué emphasized “the continued surrender of Boko Haram fighters and their families,” underscoring the group’s diminishing influence.
Following the Wulgo attack, which took place near the Cameroon-Nigeria border, Mindef reported that 12 Cameroonian soldiers were killed, approximately a dozen were wounded, and several terrorists were neutralized. Search operations have since been initiated to track the retreating terrorists along their escape routes.
Source: Sbbc