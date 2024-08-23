Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
23, August 2024
Yaoundé: Joint investigation uncovers child benefit fraud in the military and police 0
A joint investigation by Cameroon’s Ministries of Finance, Defense, and General Delegation for National Security has uncovered widespread fraud involving fake birth certificates submitted by military and police personnel to claim child allowances.
Between 2010 and 2021, 12,846 fake birth certificates were declared for children of military personnel, while 4,300 retirees had at least one false declaration. The investigation was launched after the Ministry of Finance noticed a sharp increase in child allowance payments to retired military and police personnel.
The child benefit is granted based on the number of children over 16 years old (for military personnel) and over 20 years old (for police officers) that retirees claim to have raised. The Ministry of Finance explained that the “explosion” in allowance payments between 2010 and 2021 threatened the sustainability of the pension system.
The fraudulent claims led to the suspension of child benefit payments, causing discontent among beneficiaries. In response to complaints from retirees, the Ministry of Finance clarified the situation and implemented a system to regularize the claims.
Of the 110 cases received, 52 have been resolved, resulting in the restoration of benefit increases for August 2024 with retroactive payment for July, the Finance Ministry indicates.
Source: Sbbc