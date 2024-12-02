Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
2, December 2024
Yaoundé: New ambassadors present credentials to Biya 0
Eight newly accredited ambassadors presented their credentials to President Paul Biya at the Unity Palace in Yaoundé last Friday. The ambassadors represent Russia, Israel, Belgium, India, Switzerland, Côte d’Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, and Gabon. These countries maintain close ties with Cameroon, collaborating on various areas including infrastructure financing, trade, defense, security, health, and education.
Several months ago, these ambassadors had already submitted copies of their credentials to the Ministry of External Relations.
The new Gabonese ambassador has assumed his role, replacing Patrick Biffot. After concluding his tenure in Cameroon, Biffot was granted a farewell audience by President Biya on November 1. As the longest-serving diplomat in Yaoundé, Biffot had held the position of dean of the diplomatic corps.
Source: Business in Cameroon