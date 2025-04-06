This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Yaoundé relies on short-term debt to cover budget needs in 2024 0
Cameroon leaned heavily on 26-week Treasury bills to raise funds on the Central African regional debt market managed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). A report released by the BEAC on April 1, 2025, shows that 76.9% of the country’s Treasury bill issuance was made up of these six-month instruments.
The data also shows that Cameroon’s Treasury raised CFA159 billion through 52-week bills and another CFA80.7 billion via 13-week bills. In contrast, the country raised only CFA281 billion through longer-term Treasury bonds.
This clear preference for short-term securities points to ongoing cash flow difficulties for the government. Treasury bills known for their short maturities ranging from 13 to 52 weeks are often used by governments to cover temporary budget gaps and smooth out short-term liquidity issues.
