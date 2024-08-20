Privacy Overview
20, August 2024
Yaoundé: UN demands increased protection for aid workers in Cameroon 0
Siaka Coulibaly, interim United Nations Resident Coordinator in Cameroon, urged better protection for humanitarian workers in the country on Friday, August 16, especially in crisis zones.
Speaking at a sports walk in Yaoundé ahead of World Humanitarian Day on August 19, Coulibaly said, “Humanitarians must be protected, especially in crisis areas. We must ensure they can fully intervene where needed, in support of the government’s efforts.”
The appeal comes as aid workers face increasing challenges in conflict-affected and disaster-prone regions. Coulibaly noted that humanitarian workers are primarily active in six of Cameroon’s ten regions: Far North, North, East, Adamawa, Northwest, and Southwest.
These areas grapple with climate change, natural disasters like floods, armed group activities, and an influx of refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad.
“These incidents have the potential to exacerbate the vulnerabilities of populations, especially in terms of access to food, housing, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, protection services, or healthcare in some cases,” Coulibaly explained. “It’s also important to note that certain types of crises increase the risks for humanitarian workers trying to provide safe, effective, and principled aid.”
Coulibaly reminded that World Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder of the risks faced by humanitarians in their mission. This year’s theme, “Acting for Humanity,” symbolizes the global humanitarian community’s call to leaders to ensure the protection of civilians and aid workers.
The sports walk was an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen humanitarian workers, reinforce solidarity among humanitarian actors, and demonstrate the UN’s continued support for the government’s efforts to aid vulnerable populations.
Cameroon currently faces three major humanitarian crises: the Boko Haram conflict in the Far North, the separatist conflict in the Northwest and Southwest, and the influx of Central African refugees in the East, North, and Adamawa regions.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates 3.4 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Cameroon in 2024.
A Humanitarian Response Plan, launched in April 2024 with a $371.4 million budget, aims to assist 2.3 million of the most vulnerable people, addressing urgent needs related to conflicts, epidemics, and climate shocks.
“The ongoing implementation of the Humanitarian Response Plan with the government is an important step in our support for vulnerable populations,” Coulibaly emphasized.
