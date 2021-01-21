As Joe Biden entered the White House as the the 46th President of the United States, he started his term by signing 17 executive orders, mainly undoing Donald Trump’s legacy. These concerned immigration, the Paris Climate Deal, the WHO, and mandating mask-wearing in places under federal authority.
Joe Biden signs 17 executive orders in first move as US President
