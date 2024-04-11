Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement following the killing of Bate Urgessa, a leader of the Oromo Liberation Front, in Meki in Oromia.
“The killing of Bate Urgessa on Tuesday night was shocking and upsetting. I offer my deepest condolences to the family for their loss, and urge Ethiopian authorities to allow a credible, neutral international body to conduct a thorough investigation into Mr. Bate’s death. Extrajudicial killings, harassment, and political repression have, for far too long, been common place in Oromia.
The Abiy regime has clamped down on political opposition, the media, and dissidents not only in Oromia, but throughout Ethiopia, contributing to the country’s widespread insecurity and overall instability. It is past time for those responsible for the policy of repression and abuse to be exposed and held accountable for their actions.”
Ethiopia: U.S Senator Cardin Statement on the Killing of Bate Urgessa
