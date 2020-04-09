The resignations of US President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham and Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly show absolute dysfunction in the White House, according to Myles Hoenig, an American political analyst and activist.
Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Thursday after Grisham stepped down Tuesday and the US Navy chief offered to resign in the wake of an aircraft carrier coronavirus crisis.
Modly’s trip last weekend to address sailors aboard the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt cost taxpayers more than $243,000, according to a Navy official.
In a speech to the sailors, Modly branded the fired captain of the ship as “naive” and “stupid” for seeking aid, causing his resignation Tuesday.
“When Donald Trump was running for president he promised to hire only the best. Maybe he saw himself as the reincarnation of John Kennedy with a cabinet of the ‘best and the brightest’ but like that previous administration, this term referred to the utter failure of its foreign policy regarding Vietnam,” Hoenig told Press TV.
“For Trump, it relates more to the idea of dumb and dumber when it comes to his choice of advisors, personnel picks, and overall policies. The latest resignations of Acting Navy Secretary Modly, followed by press secretary Grisham shows more than just looking for the best to represent the administration, but shows absolute dysfunction in the White House,” he said.
“Rarely has there been a near mutiny on board a US Naval ship which caused the ranking civilian close to the President to step down. Secretary Modly relieved of his command Captain Crozier for publicly highlighting a critical medical problem on board in order to get the attention of much higher ups. Modly, in talking with the naval personnel on board called him stupid and naïve. This didn’t go well and he was cursed at by many of the sailors. Discipline and decorum flew out the window, or porthole,” he added.
“On the political side the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, who never held a press briefing, only showed that in all policies it is President Trump who leads the way and is leading the way towards utter confusion, chaos, misinformation, and ridiculous conspiracy theories coming from the White House. On the Corona virus he’s not a doctor but plays one on TV, often offering to his supporters medical advice that contravenes the wisdom of the medical profession. But like everything else, it isn’t just that he thinks he is smarter than anyone in the room, as he so often states, but he has financial interests in the quackery that he’s promoting,” he noted.
“Overall, these two most recent resignation serve as a metaphor for a collapse of societal norms and capitalist dysfunction, not at all started by Trump, but certainly exaggerated by him. Overt racism, homophobia, misogyny, failure to accept responsibility, conspiracy theories, saving the very wealthy over the needs of everyday people, long preceded Trump but are all the hallmark of the Trump administration,” he concluded.
9, April 2020
Source: Presstv