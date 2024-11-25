Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
25, November 2024
39% of women in Cameroon are victims of gender-based violence 0
On November 25, Cameroon joined the global community in observing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, shedding light on the prevalence of gender-based violence in the country. According to the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family (Minproff), 39% of women in Cameroon experience gender-based violence. The ministry noted that such abuse—whether physical, psychological, social, or cultural—frequently leads to tragic outcomes, including femicides.
In a bid to combat this statistic, Minproff launched a 16-day action campaign starting November 25. The initiative, described as a nationwide awareness drive, aligns with a global program led by UN Women, emphasizing the universal scale of gender-based violence. This year’s campaign theme, “Every 11 minutes, a woman is killed. No excuses. United to end violence against women,” underscores the urgency of collective action.
“Violence against women and girls is not inevitable—it can be prevented!” read a statement from UN Women, emphasizing key priorities for tackling the issue. These include enacting and enforcing robust legislation, improving data collection, increasing government accountability, fostering a culture of zero tolerance, and enhancing financial support for women’s rights organizations and relevant institutional bodies.
The 16-day campaign will run through December 10, calling on governments, civil society, and individuals to step up efforts to protect women and girls. With this initiative, Cameroon aims to amplify global advocacy and encourage local solutions to end violence against women, reaffirming that decisive, unified action can reverse the tide of this persistent social scourge.
Source: Business in Cameroon