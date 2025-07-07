This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
7, July 2025
Adamawa: 4 dead after torrential rainfall hits Ngaoundere 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
At least four people have died following torrential rains in Cameroon’s mountainous region of Adamawa, an official said Saturday.
Several days of torrential downpours in the region’s chief town of Ngaoundere triggered a sudden surge in the water level downstream of a local lake, damaging infrastructure and leaving some residents trapped, according to Valeri Norbert Kuela, prefect of the Vina division of the region.
“People construct houses in swampy areas and when it rains, they are easily affected by floods. Unfortunately, this time we have lost lives. We are intensifying efforts to redress the situation,” Kuela said.
Cameroon’s meteorological center has issued a warning of “continuing turbulent weather,” predicting that heavy rains accompanied by strong winds will persist in most parts of the country.
Source: Xinhuanet