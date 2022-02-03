Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
3, February 2022
Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach final 0
Egypt won their third consecutive match in extra time to reach Sunday’s final against Senegal. A nervy 0-0 draw saw Cameroon dominate the first half but lack the creative edge of their earlier matches – then ended when Egypt prevailed by keeping their cool in the shootout.