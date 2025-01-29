Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
29, January 2025
Anglophone Cameroon has the shortest paved road network in the Country 0
Data from the Ministry of Public Works reveals that the Northwest region of Cameroon has the smallest paved road network in the country. It consists of 238 km of national roads, 106 km of regional roads, and 157 km of municipal roads, totalling 501 km of paved roads for a land area of 17,300 square kilometres.
The Southwest region fares similarly, with a total area of 25,000 square kilometres and 647 km of paved roads – 471 km of national roads, 33 km of regional roads, and 143 km of municipal roads.
In contrast, the neighbouring West region, which covers 13,892 square kilometres, has a total of 1,080 km of paved roads, including 338 km of national roads, 328 km of regional roads, and 404 km of municipal roads.
The Centre region boasts the most extensive paved road network, spanning 2,273 km, with 1,231 km of national roads, 447 km of regional roads, and 595 km of municipal roads. The Littoral region ranks second with 1,112 km of paved roads.
The East region, the largest in the country with an area of 109,000 square kilometres, has a paved road network of 827 km. Meanwhile, the Far North region has 729 km of paved roads, the North 802 km, Adamawa 803 km, and the South 1,687 km.
Source: Sbbc