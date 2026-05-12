A Cameroonian national, Raissa Kengne, has been sentenced to two life terms plus 50 years in prison after being found guilty in a deadly shooting in Atlanta, United States.
The verdict was delivered on May 4, 2026, by a Fulton County court, nearly four years after the incident that shook the Midtown area of the city.
Kengne was found “guilty but mentally ill” on all 14 counts brought against her a decision that means the jury held her criminally responsible while acknowledging that her mental state played a role in the events.
The case dates back to August 2022, when she opened fire in two separate locations in Midtown Atlanta. Prosecutors said the attack was targeted, with two men killed including her former employer and another person injured.
Investigators revealed that the shootings began at a residential condominium complex before continuing at an office building linked to her past employment. The incident triggered panic in one of Atlanta’s busiest districts, with a large-scale police response and a manhunt that ended with her arrest at the airport shortly after.
During the trial, the prosecution argued that Kengne acted out of intent and grievance, pointing to evidence that suggested she had targeted individuals she believed had wronged her. The defense, however, focused on her mental health, arguing that she was not in a stable state at the time of the attack.
Reports from earlier proceedings indicated that she had previously filed complaints and legal action against some of the victims, alleging harassment and conspiracy, which prosecutors say formed part of the motive.
Despite the mental health arguments, the court upheld her responsibility for the killings. She will now serve her sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
12, May 2026
US: Cameroonian sentenced to life for 2022 deadly Atlanta shooting 0
A Cameroonian national, Raissa Kengne, has been sentenced to two life terms plus 50 years in prison after being found guilty in a deadly shooting in Atlanta, United States.
The verdict was delivered on May 4, 2026, by a Fulton County court, nearly four years after the incident that shook the Midtown area of the city.
Kengne was found “guilty but mentally ill” on all 14 counts brought against her a decision that means the jury held her criminally responsible while acknowledging that her mental state played a role in the events.
The case dates back to August 2022, when she opened fire in two separate locations in Midtown Atlanta. Prosecutors said the attack was targeted, with two men killed including her former employer and another person injured.
Investigators revealed that the shootings began at a residential condominium complex before continuing at an office building linked to her past employment. The incident triggered panic in one of Atlanta’s busiest districts, with a large-scale police response and a manhunt that ended with her arrest at the airport shortly after.
During the trial, the prosecution argued that Kengne acted out of intent and grievance, pointing to evidence that suggested she had targeted individuals she believed had wronged her. The defense, however, focused on her mental health, arguing that she was not in a stable state at the time of the attack.
Reports from earlier proceedings indicated that she had previously filed complaints and legal action against some of the victims, alleging harassment and conspiracy, which prosecutors say formed part of the motive.
Despite the mental health arguments, the court upheld her responsibility for the killings. She will now serve her sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Culled from Lebledparle.com