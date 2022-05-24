Privacy Overview
Another five years of annoying Donald Trump: WHO chief Tedros easily re-elected for five-year term 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected Tuesday for a second five-year term as head of the World Health Organization, following a secret ballot.
The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.
Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former health minister from Ethiopia, who has steered the UN agency through a turbulent period dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had to use a gavel several times to interrupt the applause.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday: “Just re-elected as Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved.”
Germany recently overtook the United States as the UN health agency’s top donor.
Source: REUTERS