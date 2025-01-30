Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
30, January 2025
Another Yaoundé container crash kills two 0
A tragic accident occurred on January 29, 2025, at Carrefour Meec, in Yaoundé’s 6th district, when a poorly secured shipping container detached from a truck and crushed a taxi carrying four people, including the driver. According to preliminary but unofficial reports, two passengers lost their lives in the incident.
Images circulating on social media show the taxi completely crushed under the weight of the container. Firefighters used specialized equipment to lift the container and recover the victims’ bodies, which were trapped inside the vehicle.
This accident comes just three months after a similar tragedy in Mimboman, on October 17, 2024, when another fallen container killed three people and seriously injured nine others, according to official figures. In response, the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, issued a decree banning heavy trucks—including trailers, fuel tankers, and timber transporters—from using the Mimboman-Don Bosco-Ngousso road until further notice.
The circulation of heavy-duty trucks, often linked to fatal accidents, remains a major challenge for authorities. Despite restrictions, enforcement has been weak. In light of the rising number of freight transport-related accidents, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe has ordered the installation of a centralized tracking system in all trucks carrying goods or hazardous materials. Initially, transport operators were required to comply by December 31, 2024, but following requests from unions, the deadline was extended by three months, until March 31, 2025.
Source: Sbbc