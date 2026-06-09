The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has suspended new refinancing operations under a key facility designed to support productive investment across the six-member Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac), according to sources familiar with the matter.
The decision was reportedly made after heated discussions during a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Yaoundé on April 2.
The suspension affects medium-term credit refinancing for investment projects, a mechanism that allows commercial banks to obtain funding from the central bank after extending loans to businesses undertaking qualifying projects. According to a BEAC source, the measure is temporary and is intended to give the institution time to modernize the facility.
“This is a provisional suspension that will allow us to update the operating framework of a mechanism that has been in place for decades. For now, we are no longer accepting new refinancing requests from commercial banks, but we continue to process applications submitted before the suspension took effect,” the source said.
The move follows comments made by BEAC Governor Yvon Sana Bangui during a September 2025 press conference, when he announced plans to reform the facility, formerly known as Window B. At the time, he said the review was intended to adapt the mechanism to current economic realities.
A Tool Designed to Support Investment
The Cemac money market operates through two main channels. The first is the interbank market, where commercial banks lend to one another using liquidity held at the central bank. The second consists of BEAC interventions through two refinancing facilities known as Window A and Window B.
“Window A is the traditional monetary policy channel through which liquidity is injected into or withdrawn from the banking system. Window B is dedicated to refinancing medium-term loans granted for productive investment,” Bangui previously explained.
Under the rules governing the facility, BEAC financing cannot exceed 60% of a project’s total cost.
Refinancing requests of up to CFA20 billion can be approved directly by the governor. Applications above that threshold require approval from the Monetary Policy Committee. National BEAC directors can approve requests of up to CFA4.5 billion per quarter, with a monthly ceiling of CFA1.5 billion.
For years, commercial banks across Cemac made extensive use of Window A while largely ignoring Window B. “In June 2025, we brought together all commercial banks in Bangui and presented the facility. The finding was striking: many banks were simply unaware that the instrument existed,” Bangui revealed following the September 2025 MPC meeting.
That changed after BEAC’s outreach campaign. Cameroonian banks, in particular, began using what the central bank now calls the Special Refinancing Facility. In 2025 alone, BEAC approved refinancing for CFA41.2 billion in loans linked to the Bipindi-Grand Zambi iron ore project in Cameroon and CFA31.3 billion in financing for telecommunications operator Camtel’s investment program.
CCA Bank was also authorized to raise CFA30 billion from the central bank to help finance a mining project in the Republic of Congo. Afriland First Bank sought refinancing support for a CFA20 billion palm oil processing plant project being developed by the Cotton Development Company (Sodecoton).
Given the growing interest from commercial banks, the suspension temporarily removes an important source of funding for both lenders and industrial projects. Until the revised framework is finalized, banks and businesses across Cemac will have one less tool available to finance investments considered critical to the region’s industrial development.
9, June 2026
BEAC halts key refinancing facility for productive investments across CEMAC 0
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has suspended new refinancing operations under a key facility designed to support productive investment across the six-member Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Cemac), according to sources familiar with the matter.
The decision was reportedly made after heated discussions during a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Yaoundé on April 2.
The suspension affects medium-term credit refinancing for investment projects, a mechanism that allows commercial banks to obtain funding from the central bank after extending loans to businesses undertaking qualifying projects. According to a BEAC source, the measure is temporary and is intended to give the institution time to modernize the facility.
“This is a provisional suspension that will allow us to update the operating framework of a mechanism that has been in place for decades. For now, we are no longer accepting new refinancing requests from commercial banks, but we continue to process applications submitted before the suspension took effect,” the source said.
The move follows comments made by BEAC Governor Yvon Sana Bangui during a September 2025 press conference, when he announced plans to reform the facility, formerly known as Window B. At the time, he said the review was intended to adapt the mechanism to current economic realities.
A Tool Designed to Support Investment
The Cemac money market operates through two main channels. The first is the interbank market, where commercial banks lend to one another using liquidity held at the central bank. The second consists of BEAC interventions through two refinancing facilities known as Window A and Window B.
“Window A is the traditional monetary policy channel through which liquidity is injected into or withdrawn from the banking system. Window B is dedicated to refinancing medium-term loans granted for productive investment,” Bangui previously explained.
Under the rules governing the facility, BEAC financing cannot exceed 60% of a project’s total cost.
Refinancing requests of up to CFA20 billion can be approved directly by the governor. Applications above that threshold require approval from the Monetary Policy Committee. National BEAC directors can approve requests of up to CFA4.5 billion per quarter, with a monthly ceiling of CFA1.5 billion.
For years, commercial banks across Cemac made extensive use of Window A while largely ignoring Window B. “In June 2025, we brought together all commercial banks in Bangui and presented the facility. The finding was striking: many banks were simply unaware that the instrument existed,” Bangui revealed following the September 2025 MPC meeting.
That changed after BEAC’s outreach campaign. Cameroonian banks, in particular, began using what the central bank now calls the Special Refinancing Facility. In 2025 alone, BEAC approved refinancing for CFA41.2 billion in loans linked to the Bipindi-Grand Zambi iron ore project in Cameroon and CFA31.3 billion in financing for telecommunications operator Camtel’s investment program.
CCA Bank was also authorized to raise CFA30 billion from the central bank to help finance a mining project in the Republic of Congo. Afriland First Bank sought refinancing support for a CFA20 billion palm oil processing plant project being developed by the Cotton Development Company (Sodecoton).
Given the growing interest from commercial banks, the suspension temporarily removes an important source of funding for both lenders and industrial projects. Until the revised framework is finalized, banks and businesses across Cemac will have one less tool available to finance investments considered critical to the region’s industrial development.
Source: Business in Cameroon