22, July 2025
Bello Bouba runs for president: Is he still a minister? 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
No official announcement has confirmed Bello Bouba Maïgari’s resignation as Minister of Tourism and Leisure, but on July 28, he declared his candidacy for the October 2025 presidential election. This marks a clear break for the leader of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP), a party that had supported President Paul Biya in the last four presidential elections. His announcement signals a decisive split from the presidential majority and, by extension, a de facto exit from a government he served for over 20 years.
On July 3, Maïgari told a German television channel he had already begun the process of resigning from the government. He stated, “You won’t have to wait long to know what I’ve done. This letter must be addressed to the appropriate authority, that is to say, the President of the Republic, Head of State, who appoints his ministers.” He added that “for a candidate expected to face the national electorate, it’s essential to have all the necessary time to prepare and carry out a campaign across the country. A task hardly compatible with ministerial responsibilities.”
His close associates confirm Maïgari has resigned. Saidou Maïdadi, the UNDP’s national communications secretary and a close ally, responded to questions about the resignation by listing several signs that Maïgari is no longer in charge at the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure. Maïdadi stated, “He has left his official residence and returned to his private home, cleared out his offices, stopped going to work, had his bodyguards withdrawn, and returned state vehicles to the Director of General Affairs.” Maïdadi concluded, “The minister submitted his resignation to the appropriate authority.”
Maïgari’s last official appearance as Minister of State for Tourism and Leisure was on June 23, when he presided over a ceremony for signing agreements with new managers of tourist site lodges, five days before announcing his candidacy.
There has been no official statement from the government on Maïgari’s departure, despite some ruling party voices demanding his resignation and calling his presidential bid a betrayal.
The situation is unusual compared to the handling of another ruling coalition ally’s resignation. Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary of Employment and Vocational Training, leader of the National Front for the Salvation of Cameroon (FNSC), tendered his resignation and was officially replaced by Mounouna Foutsou. Foutsou, who is Minister of Youth and Civic Education, has served as acting Minister of Employment and Vocational Training since June 27, following a presidential decision.
At the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure, Secretary-General Paul Marcel Ndioro à Mamoun has been managing day-to-day affairs for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Bello Bouba Maïgari submitted his presidential candidacy on July 18 and continues to hold consultations at his Yaounde residence, meeting with political figures in hopes of nominating a single opposition candidate.
Source: Sbbc