1, September 2021
Biden defends Afghanistan exit as ‘best decision for America’ 0
President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, saying it was in the US national interest.
“We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan,” he said a day after the final withdrawal.
“This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America,” he said.