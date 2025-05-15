This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
15, May 2025
Biya Francophone regime says South West to receive 8 billion in development funding in 2027 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
The Southwest is slated to receive approximately 8 billion CFA francs in funding by 2027, according to Minister of Decentralization and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam. The minister disclosed this information during an April 29 signing ceremony between the President of the Southwest Regional Assembly and the coordinator of the Local Governance and Resilient Communities Project (Prolog).
Minister Elanga Obam noted that the region is expected to receive subsidies totaling about 3 billion CFA francs in 2026. However, he emphasized that these subsidies are contingent on the performance of the regional executive. An additional 1.5 billion CFA francs is planned for 2027.
Separately, municipalities within the South-West region are projected to receive 2.6 billion CFA francs in financial support this year as part of a broader program benefiting 70 municipalities nationwide.
The agreement signed with Prolog entails 1.1 billion CFA francs in funding for the construction of essential socioeconomic infrastructure. This Prolog-provided funding will specifically support the construction of a 12-meter reinforced concrete bridge over the Mbabe 2 River, including paving its access road connecting the Nsuke-Mbabe-Ngusi Nyandong communal road in the Tombel and Konye districts (Kupe Muanenguba and Meme divisions).
The project also includes equipping medical imaging centers at the Mamfe District Hospital (Manyu division) and the annex of the Kumba Regional Hospital (Meme division), as well as constructing an eight-classroom educational block with four offices and four toilets at Limbe High School.
Source: Sbbc