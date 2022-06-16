16, June 2022

Biya regime begins charging for PCR COVID-19 test 0

Cameroon on Wednesday effectively started charging for polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test, according to the country’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda.

Manaouda said Tuesday that the test will now cost 30,000 xaf (approximately 48 U.S. dollars).

Payment will be effected through a platform for the dematerialization of public receipts, but also on physical sites allowing the generation of a unique code and a receipt, he said.

The officials did not explain why the test that was previously free of charge will now be paid for.

As of May 11, Cameroon had 119,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,930 deaths. And 11 percent of the target population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: Xinhuanet