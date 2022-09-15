Privacy Overview
Biya regime deploys over 1,000 soldiers to join UN forces in Central African Republic 0
Cameroon’s Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on Wednesday announced the deployment of more than 1,000 soldiers to maintain peace and stability in the neighboring Central African Republic (CAR).
The 750 soldiers and 360 gendarmes make up the ninth contingent of Cameroonian troops tasked with carrying out stabilization and peacekeeping mission in the CAR.
The contingent is part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), which began protecting civilians in CAR in 2014 under the UN Charter, Assomo said during a ceremony in the country’s East region to award medals to soldiers who underwent special training in the region.
“I urge you to represent your country in the right way,” Assomo said, and demanded the soldiers execute their assignment in strict respect of the rules guiding MINUSCA.
The contingent is taking over from predecessors who spent a year building peace in the war-torn country.
The CAR has been wracked by violence since the Seleka rebels ousted then President Francois Bozize in 2013. The conflict has forced nearly half of the country’s population to migrate and depend on humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.
