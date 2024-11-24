Privacy Overview
Biya regime looks to update civil protection laws amid rising disasters
Minister of Territorial Administration (Minat) Paul Atanga Nji presented a new civil protection bill before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Law Committee. Speaking to Minat TV after that presentation, he emphasized the need to update the current legislation, which dates back to 1986. “The world is facing disasters—floods, landslides, earthquakes. We must adapt to modern challenges,” he stated.
While details of the proposed law remain sparse, the minister highlighted the government’s aim to modernize the civil protection framework. He explained that the Presidential Office envisions a legal system that fosters greater coordination among key actors, including firefighters, medical professionals, and search-and-rescue teams, to ensure an effective and unified response to emergencies.
A key feature of the proposal is to strengthen the operational branches of the civil protection directorate under Minat across the national territory. “These branches will improve risk assessment, containment, and the establishment of more effective protection mechanisms,” Atanga Nji said.
In recent years, the country has experienced numerous deadly disasters, particularly landslides such as the recent tragedy at the Dschang cliff. Flooding is another recurring threat, especially in the Far North region, where heavy rains have compounded vulnerabilities. The National Observatory on Climate Change (Onacc) has repeatedly warned of escalating natural disaster risks.
Source: Sbbc