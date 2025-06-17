This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
17, June 2025
Biya regime meets CFAF60 Billion 2022-29 bond payment
Cameroon has launched the disbursement of the third tranche of its 2022-2029 bond on May 27, 2025. This was announced by the Director General of the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC), Louis Banga-Ntolo, in a press release issued on June 11, 2025. Payments to investors began on May 28 through brokerage firms and account-holding banks.
A total of CFAF 61.6 billion will be distributed to investors who subscribed to this public bond issuance, which includes CFAF 14.6 billion in interest. The BVMAC specified that “the net coupon per bond amounts to CFAF 2,625, comprising CFAF 2,000 in capital repayment and CFAF 625 in interest.”
Cameroon’s 2022-2029 bond, listed on the BVMAC on September 28, 2022, features a 6.5% interest rate and a seven-year maturity. This issuance allowed the government to raise CFAF 235 billion.
According to the Ministry of Finance, investor interest was strong, with offers totaling CFAF 239 billion, surpassing the initial target of CFAF 200 billion. This robust demand led the government to retain CFAF 235 billion, an amount authorized through an overallocation approval granted by COSUMAF, the sub-regional financial market regulator.
