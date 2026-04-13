Cameroon is preparing to deploy more than 355,000 field workers for its fourth General Population and Housing Census, combined with an agriculture and livestock survey.
The figure was announced April 7 following the eighth session of the Technical Committee overseeing the joint operation.
As part of the preparations, training workshops have been held nationwide for supervisors, controllers, and team leaders. Regional, departmental, and local census committees have also been gradually set up to coordinate activities on the ground, according to the committee.
Pilot operations have already been conducted across all ten regions, including in sensitive areas. Tests took place in Bamenda I in the Northwest, Fongo-Tongo in the West, Buea in the Southwest, and Mora in the Far North.
Scheduled from April 24 to May 29, 2026, the census aims to update Cameroon’s socio-demographic and agropastoral data. The information collected is expected to serve as a key statistical reference for development planning and public policy design.
On the housing side, the operation will gather detailed data on living conditions, including housing characteristics, household equipment, productive assets, as well as demand in the housing market and construction sector.
The census will also document basic infrastructure, access to social services, and the living conditions of the population, particularly vulnerable groups.
Ultimately, the exercise is expected to update the national registry of localities and build a comprehensive socio-demographic database to support government decision-making.
13, April 2026
Biya regime mobilizes 355,000 workers for nationwide census 0
Cameroon is preparing to deploy more than 355,000 field workers for its fourth General Population and Housing Census, combined with an agriculture and livestock survey.
The figure was announced April 7 following the eighth session of the Technical Committee overseeing the joint operation.
As part of the preparations, training workshops have been held nationwide for supervisors, controllers, and team leaders. Regional, departmental, and local census committees have also been gradually set up to coordinate activities on the ground, according to the committee.
Pilot operations have already been conducted across all ten regions, including in sensitive areas. Tests took place in Bamenda I in the Northwest, Fongo-Tongo in the West, Buea in the Southwest, and Mora in the Far North.
Scheduled from April 24 to May 29, 2026, the census aims to update Cameroon’s socio-demographic and agropastoral data. The information collected is expected to serve as a key statistical reference for development planning and public policy design.
On the housing side, the operation will gather detailed data on living conditions, including housing characteristics, household equipment, productive assets, as well as demand in the housing market and construction sector.
The census will also document basic infrastructure, access to social services, and the living conditions of the population, particularly vulnerable groups.
Ultimately, the exercise is expected to update the national registry of localities and build a comprehensive socio-demographic database to support government decision-making.
Source: Business in Cameroon