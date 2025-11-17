The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, met road transport associations in Yaoundé on 4 November 2025 to outline measures designed to revive an activity weakened by post-electoral tensions. The ministry announced a temporary suspension of roadside prevention and road-safety operations conducted jointly with the National Gendarmerie.
The minister issued a 12 November note ordering all decentralized services to halt these operations on national roads. The ministry maintained sensitisation activities and compliance monitoring in bus stations, travel agencies, driving schools and schools.
Gendarmerie Warns of Growing Confusion
The measure prompted an immediate reaction from the National Gendarmerie, which fears the risk of disorder on the roads. In a 10 November letter addressed to the Transport Minister — which subsequently leaked online — the Secretary of State to the Minister of Defence in charge of the Gendarmerie (SED), Galax Etoga, warned of “abuses observed” since the minister’s communication.
He reported rising tensions between transporters and road units. Some truck drivers now reject any form of control, claiming that “all controls have been lifted by the Ministry of Transport”. Mixed checkpoints placed at city entrances are also being challenged.
Given the situation, the SED urged the ministry to provide “clarification” to avoid escalation “during this sensitive period”. Etoga instructed road units to suspend, until further notice, all fines and all checks specifically suspended by the minister, including weight-listing controls. He stressed that the Gendarmerie has not dismantled its security checkpoints, insisting that units continue to secure the network “without harassment”.
A Long-Standing Institutional Dispute
The incident revives an older conflict about authority over road-safety enforcement. In 2012, President Paul Biya settled overlapping responsibilities by assigning all repression of road infractions exclusively to the Gendarmerie and the Police, while directing the Transport Ministry toward prevention, sensitisation and road-safety education. The ministry’s control equipment was formally transferred to security forces.
The friction, however, persists on the ground. According to Galax Etoga, “agents of the Ministry of Transport encroach on the prerogatives of the security forces” by conducting “repressive” controls, which confuse road users. He requested that the equipment used by these agents be returned to the Gendarmerie to reinforce the national road-safety system.
The Gendarmerie said it has already adjusted its deployments to ease traffic, through more escorts, patrols and support operations. It called for a tripartite dialogue involving the Transport Ministry, the General Delegation for National Security and the Gendarmerie to establish clear, definitive divisions of responsibility.
Sector Awaits Ministerial Clarifications
The ministry is now expected to issue the clarifications requested by the SED. Transport operators face rising uncertainty in a sector already weakened by the post-electoral climate.
Analysis
The partial suspension of roadside controls, issued without a unified enforcement protocol, created a regulatory vacuum that encouraged misunderstandings and opportunistic behaviour. In a post-electoral environment, the issue extends beyond traffic fluidity and touches directly on the credibility of the state as regulator. Aligning mandates — prevention for the ministry, enforcement for security forces — and publishing joint, binding instructions appear necessary to restore legal clarity and operational stability.
