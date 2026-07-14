The University of Buea (UB) has been plunged into mourning following the death of Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation, whose passing has left a deep void within the institution and the country’s higher education sector.
The sad news was officially announced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, in a memorandum dated July 10, 2026, addressed to members of the university community. In the message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the senior academic administrator, who died on Monday, July 6, 2026.
“It is with profound sadness and deep regret that I announce to the entire University of Buea Community the death of Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe,” the Vice-Chancellor stated, describing the loss as one that has deeply affected the institution.
Professor Masumbe served as Deputy
Vice-Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation, a strategic position he assumed in June 2022. Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the university’s internal control mechanisms and evaluation systems, contributing significantly to institutional accountability, quality assurance and effective administrative oversight.
As Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Masumbe was entrusted with ensuring transparency and efficiency in the university’s internal governance structures. His office was instrumental in monitoring institutional performance and supporting the implementation of policies aimed at improving academic and administrative standards within the University of Buea.
Colleagues who worked closely with him remember him as a committed academic, disciplined administrator and a humble leader whose dedication to service earned him the respect of staff, students and stakeholders alike.
In his condolence message, Professor Ngomo Manga called on members of the University of Buea community to keep the late professor and his bereaved family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult period.
He further disclosed that details concerning the funeral programme and institutional arrangements to honour Professor Masumbe’s memory would be communicated in due course. “Members of the UB Community are requested to keep Professor Masumbe and his family in their thoughts and prayers. Details of the funeral programme and any institutional arrangements to honour his memory will be communicated in due course,” the memorandum stated.
The announcement has generated an outpouring of sympathy from members of the university community, alumni and well wishers, many of whom have described the late professor as an accomplished scholar and dedicated servant whose contributions to higher education will not be forgotten.
Professor Masumbe’s death comes at a time when the University of Buea continues to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening institutional governance and improving academic excellence. His experience and commitment to internal control and evaluation were widely regarded as essential to achieving those objectives.
As the university community reflects on his legacy, many have praised his professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment to the advancement of the institution.
The University of Buea, one of Cameroon’s leading state universities, has extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family while assuring that the institution will appropriately honour the life and service of the late Deputy Vice-Chancellor.
Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service, academic excellence and institutional leadership that will continue to inspire future generations within the University of Buea and beyond.
14, July 2026
Buea: UB mourns Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe 0
The University of Buea (UB) has been plunged into mourning following the death of Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation, whose passing has left a deep void within the institution and the country’s higher education sector.
The sad news was officially announced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, in a memorandum dated July 10, 2026, addressed to members of the university community. In the message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the senior academic administrator, who died on Monday, July 6, 2026.
“It is with profound sadness and deep regret that I announce to the entire University of Buea Community the death of Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe,” the Vice-Chancellor stated, describing the loss as one that has deeply affected the institution.
Professor Masumbe served as Deputy
Vice-Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation, a strategic position he assumed in June 2022. Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in strengthening the university’s internal control mechanisms and evaluation systems, contributing significantly to institutional accountability, quality assurance and effective administrative oversight.
As Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Masumbe was entrusted with ensuring transparency and efficiency in the university’s internal governance structures. His office was instrumental in monitoring institutional performance and supporting the implementation of policies aimed at improving academic and administrative standards within the University of Buea.
Colleagues who worked closely with him remember him as a committed academic, disciplined administrator and a humble leader whose dedication to service earned him the respect of staff, students and stakeholders alike.
In his condolence message, Professor Ngomo Manga called on members of the University of Buea community to keep the late professor and his bereaved family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult period.
He further disclosed that details concerning the funeral programme and institutional arrangements to honour Professor Masumbe’s memory would be communicated in due course. “Members of the UB Community are requested to keep Professor Masumbe and his family in their thoughts and prayers. Details of the funeral programme and any institutional arrangements to honour his memory will be communicated in due course,” the memorandum stated.
The announcement has generated an outpouring of sympathy from members of the university community, alumni and well wishers, many of whom have described the late professor as an accomplished scholar and dedicated servant whose contributions to higher education will not be forgotten.
Professor Masumbe’s death comes at a time when the University of Buea continues to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening institutional governance and improving academic excellence. His experience and commitment to internal control and evaluation were widely regarded as essential to achieving those objectives.
As the university community reflects on his legacy, many have praised his professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment to the advancement of the institution.
The University of Buea, one of Cameroon’s leading state universities, has extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family while assuring that the institution will appropriately honour the life and service of the late Deputy Vice-Chancellor.
Professor Peter Sakwe Masumbe leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service, academic excellence and institutional leadership that will continue to inspire future generations within the University of Buea and beyond.
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace
Source: The Sun Newspaper