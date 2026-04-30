The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the Union of European Football Associations (“UEFA”) President Mr Aleksander Čeferin have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) aimed at strengthening collaboration, growth and development of football across Europe and Africa.
The MoU, signed in Vancouver, Canada, underlines the guiding principles shared by CAF and UEFA, highlighting football’s role in promoting inclusion, participation and social cohesion, while reaffirming a joint commitment to solidarity, integrity and openness.
CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “African Football has experienced significant growth over the past few years and we continue to build towards making it among the best in the world. By signing the Memorandum of Understanding with UEFA, we are strengthening our historic ties and friendship between Africa and Europe that has seen some of the best African players succeeding in European Leagues. This partnership with UEFA includes youth and women’s football, development, the education and training of coaches and referees, the enhancement of governance and institutional development. It also< reflects CAF and UEFA’s shared vision of using football as a tool to bring together and unite the people of our two Continents. By combining our expertise and resources, CAF and UEFA will ensure that football continues to be a source of hope, joy and unity for millions of people worldwide.”
UEFA President Mr Aleksander Čeferin said: “Europe and Africa are home to extraordinary football landscapes, where the game plays a vital role both on the pitch and within society. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunities for boys and girls in youth football, while harnessing the power of the game to advance women’s football and promote women’s health and wellbeing. By working closely with CAF, we aim to invest in people, share expertise and strengthen football’s positive and lasting impact on communities across both continents.”
The MoU, which runs until 30 June 2031, will combine expertise and experience across several strategic areas, including:
Youth and women’s football: CAF Member Associations will participate in selected CAF-UEFA Youth Competitions alongside opportunities for reciprocal involvement in initiatives such as the CAF African Schools Football Championship.
Football development programmes: Implementation of initiatives supporting tailored, long‑term projects and partnerships between European and African Member Associations.
Coach education: Focusing on the sharing of technical know‑how, best practice and collaborative learning activities to strengthen and align coaching structures across both Confederations.
Refereeing: Opportunities for match officials and referee instructors for knowledge exchange.
Exchange of expertise and institutional knowledge: Including observer programmes at major club and national team tournaments, as well as contributions to conferences and professional events organised by both Confederations.
Education and capacity development: With access to selected programmes, joint work on education pathways and cooperation on football medicine through the development of dedicated training frameworks.
Governance and coordination: Featuring regular meetings and progress reviews to ensure alignment on priorities and effective delivery of agreed activities.
This MoU reaffirms CAF and UEFA’s shared conviction that football can act as a driver for opportunity, education and positive social impact across Europe and Africa, while providing a basis for CAF and UEFA to develop additional joint initiatives over time.
30, April 2026
CAF and UEFA sign MoU aimed at strengthening collaboration 0
by soter • Africa, Europe, Headline News, Sports
The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the Union of European Football Associations (“UEFA”) President Mr Aleksander Čeferin have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) aimed at strengthening collaboration, growth and development of football across Europe and Africa.
The MoU, signed in Vancouver, Canada, underlines the guiding principles shared by CAF and UEFA, highlighting football’s role in promoting inclusion, participation and social cohesion, while reaffirming a joint commitment to solidarity, integrity and openness.
CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “African Football has experienced significant growth over the past few years and we continue to build towards making it among the best in the world. By signing the Memorandum of Understanding with UEFA, we are strengthening our historic ties and friendship between Africa and Europe that has seen some of the best African players succeeding in European Leagues. This partnership with UEFA includes youth and women’s football, development, the education and training of coaches and referees, the enhancement of governance and institutional development. It also< reflects CAF and UEFA’s shared vision of using football as a tool to bring together and unite the people of our two Continents. By combining our expertise and resources, CAF and UEFA will ensure that football continues to be a source of hope, joy and unity for millions of people worldwide.”
UEFA President Mr Aleksander Čeferin said: “Europe and Africa are home to extraordinary football landscapes, where the game plays a vital role both on the pitch and within society. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunities for boys and girls in youth football, while harnessing the power of the game to advance women’s football and promote women’s health and wellbeing. By working closely with CAF, we aim to invest in people, share expertise and strengthen football’s positive and lasting impact on communities across both continents.”
The MoU, which runs until 30 June 2031, will combine expertise and experience across several strategic areas, including:
This MoU reaffirms CAF and UEFA’s shared conviction that football can act as a driver for opportunity, education and positive social impact across Europe and Africa, while providing a basis for CAF and UEFA to develop additional joint initiatives over time.
Culled from CAF