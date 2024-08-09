Privacy Overview
9, August 2024
Camair-Co pilots plan nationwide strike from Aug. 13 0
by soter • Africa, Business, Headline News
Unionized Camair-Co (QC) pilots affiliated with the Union of Airline Pilots and Flight Engineers of Cameroon Civil Aviation (SPINAC) plan to strike indefinitely across Cameroon beginning Aug. 13. The strike is being called due to flight safety concerns and to demand improved working conditions, among other issues.
Increased demand for airline tickets serving similar routes is likely for the duration of the strike. Lingering disruptions are possible in the hours following the end of the strike.
Source: Crisis 24