Cameroon has moved a step closer to rehabilitating the Ebolowa-Ambam highway, a strategic trade corridor linking the country’s southern region to Equatorial Guinea, as technical studies enter a more advanced stage.
According to a statement published on July 15 by the Ministry of Public Works, contractor HAB S.A. has intensified topographic and geotechnical surveys along the section between kilometer point 0 and kilometer point 47+600.
The studies are intended to refine the engineering design and identify the most appropriate technical solutions before rehabilitation work begins. The ministry said the contractor has strengthened its field operations by deploying a project director, topographic and geotechnical teams, laboratory technicians, an environmental specialist, and specialized equipment, including a deflection testing truck, a dual-frequency GPS station, and additional support vehicles.
Administrative procedures are also underway to secure authorization for the quarry that will supply construction materials for the project.
A key trade corridor
The rehabilitation carries significant economic importance. The 92-kilometer Ebolowa-Ambam section forms part of National Road No. 2, which links the capital of Cameroon’s South Region to the border with Equatorial Guinea.
The corridor is a major route for transporting agricultural products, timber, and other goods to border markets while facilitating trade with neighboring members of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). Over time, however, the road’s deteriorating condition has increased transport costs, lengthened travel times, and raised vehicle maintenance expenses, reducing the competitiveness of businesses operating in the region.
The project forms part of the broader rehabilitation of the Ebolowa-Ambam-Olamze road. In June 2025, Public Works Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi launched a restricted national tender under an emergency procedure for the first phase of rehabilitation works.
The CFA15 billion project will be financed through the government’s public investment budgets for 2025, 2026, and 2027. Planned works include pavement rehabilitation, pothole repairs, shoulder restoration, and replacement of road signs.
Supporting regional integration
For Cameroon, upgrading the highway is about more than improving mobility. The project is part of a broader strategy to strengthen transport corridors connecting the country with its neighbors at a time when trade within CEMAC remains relatively limited.
A more efficient road is expected to facilitate cross-border trade, reduce logistics costs for businesses, and improve market access for agricultural producers. For investors in agriculture, forestry, logistics, and related sectors, transport infrastructure remains a key factor in investment decisions and business expansion.
The technical studies currently underway therefore represent more than a routine administrative step. They will determine when construction can begin on a project expected to generate economic benefits well beyond the Ntem Valley department, supporting development across Cameroon’s South Region while strengthening commercial links with Equatorial Guinea.
17, July 2026
Cameroon advances key trade corridor upgrade to Equatorial Guinea 0
Cameroon has moved a step closer to rehabilitating the Ebolowa-Ambam highway, a strategic trade corridor linking the country’s southern region to Equatorial Guinea, as technical studies enter a more advanced stage.
According to a statement published on July 15 by the Ministry of Public Works, contractor HAB S.A. has intensified topographic and geotechnical surveys along the section between kilometer point 0 and kilometer point 47+600.
The studies are intended to refine the engineering design and identify the most appropriate technical solutions before rehabilitation work begins. The ministry said the contractor has strengthened its field operations by deploying a project director, topographic and geotechnical teams, laboratory technicians, an environmental specialist, and specialized equipment, including a deflection testing truck, a dual-frequency GPS station, and additional support vehicles.
Administrative procedures are also underway to secure authorization for the quarry that will supply construction materials for the project.
A key trade corridor
The rehabilitation carries significant economic importance. The 92-kilometer Ebolowa-Ambam section forms part of National Road No. 2, which links the capital of Cameroon’s South Region to the border with Equatorial Guinea.
The corridor is a major route for transporting agricultural products, timber, and other goods to border markets while facilitating trade with neighboring members of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). Over time, however, the road’s deteriorating condition has increased transport costs, lengthened travel times, and raised vehicle maintenance expenses, reducing the competitiveness of businesses operating in the region.
The project forms part of the broader rehabilitation of the Ebolowa-Ambam-Olamze road. In June 2025, Public Works Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi launched a restricted national tender under an emergency procedure for the first phase of rehabilitation works.
The CFA15 billion project will be financed through the government’s public investment budgets for 2025, 2026, and 2027. Planned works include pavement rehabilitation, pothole repairs, shoulder restoration, and replacement of road signs.
Supporting regional integration
For Cameroon, upgrading the highway is about more than improving mobility. The project is part of a broader strategy to strengthen transport corridors connecting the country with its neighbors at a time when trade within CEMAC remains relatively limited.
A more efficient road is expected to facilitate cross-border trade, reduce logistics costs for businesses, and improve market access for agricultural producers. For investors in agriculture, forestry, logistics, and related sectors, transport infrastructure remains a key factor in investment decisions and business expansion.
The technical studies currently underway therefore represent more than a routine administrative step. They will determine when construction can begin on a project expected to generate economic benefits well beyond the Ntem Valley department, supporting development across Cameroon’s South Region while strengthening commercial links with Equatorial Guinea.
Source: Sbbc