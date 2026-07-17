The Cameroonian government has launched a sweeping offensive against systemic fraud in its gold mining sector, revealing a massive international smuggling network that has siphoned billions from the national treasury. The crackdown exposes severe discrepancies between officially declared domestic production and the enormous volumes of gold arriving in the United Arab Emirates from Cameroonian borders.
The scale of the illicit financial flow highlights a continent-wide crisis in resource governance. Much like the regulatory battles waged by Kenya’s Ministry of Mining to control artisanal gold smuggling along the Kakamega-Migori greenstone belt, Cameroon’s aggressive intervention underscores the desperate need for African nations to reclaim sovereignty over their extractive industries.
The Staggering Discrepancy In Data
The trigger for the nationwide crackdown stems from a shocking revelation buried in the 2023 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report. According to Cameroon’s Directorate General of Customs, the nation officially exported a meager 22.3 kilograms of gold throughout the entire year. However, cross-referenced international trade data presented a radically different reality: foreign jurisdictions, predominantly the UAE, reported importing 15.2 tonnes of gold with its origin explicitly traced back to Cameroon.
Acting Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry, addressed the media in Yaoundé, confirming the devastating economic impact of this parallel market. Authorities calculate that the unchecked export of gold to Dubai’s booming refineries has cost the Cameroonian state approximately CFA 2,000 billion (USD 3.5 billion, equivalent to KES 455 billion) in lost tax revenue over the past five years.
“The main problem does not necessarily lie in the disappearance of gold belonging to the state, but in the under-reporting of part of the production by certain private operators,” Minister Gentry noted, pointing to a sophisticated system of corporate tax evasion rather than simple border smuggling.
Targeting The Semi-Mechanized Miners
In response to the hemorrhage of resources, President Paul Biya ordered immediate investigations into the smuggling rings, prompting the Ministry of Mines to shutter nearly 200 illegal mining companies predominantly operating in the resource-rich East and Adamawa regions. Official intelligence indicates that over 95 percent of these identified illicit operations are run by foreign nationals who exploit loosely regulated artisanal frameworks.
To reopen, suspended operators are now subjected to rigorous new regulatory thresholds. The government has mandated the introduction of minimum gold delivery quotas—demanding a baseline production declaration of 5 kilograms per month for companies operating five production units. Furthermore, operators must transition entirely to closed-circuit processing systems within six months to ensure complete ore traceability and prevent environmental devastation from mercury runoff.
Environmental Bonds: Defiant companies must now pay a mandatory environmental bond of CFA 63 million (KES 14.3 million) to guarantee the rehabilitation of destroyed landscapes.
Permit Abuse: The government identified rampant abuse of exploration permits, which are strictly meant for assessing deposits, being illegally utilized to conduct full-scale commercial extraction.
Judicial Action: The Ministry confirmed that 137 specific cases involving unauthorized mining activities have already been forwarded to competent courts for criminal prosecution.
Global Parallels In The Fight For Traceability
Cameroon’s struggle is emblematic of a broader global challenge. The UAE has increasingly become the epicenter for African gold, absorbing hundreds of tonnes of metal sourced through opaque supply chains from countries like Sudan, Mali, and Zimbabwe. By tightening controls, Cameroon aims to disrupt the upstream entry points of these illicit flows.
The situation resonates deeply across East Africa. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) face similar challenges tracking revenues from the artisanal sectors in Western Kenya, where informal brokers buy raw gold at depressed prices and smuggle it out via porous borders to global refining hubs. Cameroon’s decision to enforce a minimum delivery threshold offers a potential regulatory blueprint for Kenya and Tanzania to formalize their artisanal output and capture lost foreign exchange.
The Economic Stakes for Yaoundé
Having adopted a comprehensive new mining code in 2023, Cameroon is aggressively banking on the exploitation of its vast reserves of gold, cobalt, diamonds, and iron to diversify an economy heavily reliant on crude oil. However, as the 15-tonne discrepancy proves, legislative codes are meaningless without robust enforcement mechanisms at the extraction sites.
As the Ministry of Mines deploys police and military units to forcefully dismantle non-compliant gold-bearing gravel processing units, the message to international investors is clear: the era of extracting Cameroonian wealth under the guise of artisanal exploration has officially ended.
17, July 2026
Cameroon cracks down on UAE Gold smuggling costing $3.5 billion 0
The Cameroonian government has launched a sweeping offensive against systemic fraud in its gold mining sector, revealing a massive international smuggling network that has siphoned billions from the national treasury. The crackdown exposes severe discrepancies between officially declared domestic production and the enormous volumes of gold arriving in the United Arab Emirates from Cameroonian borders.
The scale of the illicit financial flow highlights a continent-wide crisis in resource governance. Much like the regulatory battles waged by Kenya’s Ministry of Mining to control artisanal gold smuggling along the Kakamega-Migori greenstone belt, Cameroon’s aggressive intervention underscores the desperate need for African nations to reclaim sovereignty over their extractive industries.
The Staggering Discrepancy In Data
The trigger for the nationwide crackdown stems from a shocking revelation buried in the 2023 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report. According to Cameroon’s Directorate General of Customs, the nation officially exported a meager 22.3 kilograms of gold throughout the entire year. However, cross-referenced international trade data presented a radically different reality: foreign jurisdictions, predominantly the UAE, reported importing 15.2 tonnes of gold with its origin explicitly traced back to Cameroon.
Acting Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry, addressed the media in Yaoundé, confirming the devastating economic impact of this parallel market. Authorities calculate that the unchecked export of gold to Dubai’s booming refineries has cost the Cameroonian state approximately CFA 2,000 billion (USD 3.5 billion, equivalent to KES 455 billion) in lost tax revenue over the past five years.
“The main problem does not necessarily lie in the disappearance of gold belonging to the state, but in the under-reporting of part of the production by certain private operators,” Minister Gentry noted, pointing to a sophisticated system of corporate tax evasion rather than simple border smuggling.
Targeting The Semi-Mechanized Miners
In response to the hemorrhage of resources, President Paul Biya ordered immediate investigations into the smuggling rings, prompting the Ministry of Mines to shutter nearly 200 illegal mining companies predominantly operating in the resource-rich East and Adamawa regions. Official intelligence indicates that over 95 percent of these identified illicit operations are run by foreign nationals who exploit loosely regulated artisanal frameworks.
To reopen, suspended operators are now subjected to rigorous new regulatory thresholds. The government has mandated the introduction of minimum gold delivery quotas—demanding a baseline production declaration of 5 kilograms per month for companies operating five production units. Furthermore, operators must transition entirely to closed-circuit processing systems within six months to ensure complete ore traceability and prevent environmental devastation from mercury runoff.
Environmental Bonds: Defiant companies must now pay a mandatory environmental bond of CFA 63 million (KES 14.3 million) to guarantee the rehabilitation of destroyed landscapes.
Permit Abuse: The government identified rampant abuse of exploration permits, which are strictly meant for assessing deposits, being illegally utilized to conduct full-scale commercial extraction.
Judicial Action: The Ministry confirmed that 137 specific cases involving unauthorized mining activities have already been forwarded to competent courts for criminal prosecution.
Global Parallels In The Fight For Traceability
Cameroon’s struggle is emblematic of a broader global challenge. The UAE has increasingly become the epicenter for African gold, absorbing hundreds of tonnes of metal sourced through opaque supply chains from countries like Sudan, Mali, and Zimbabwe. By tightening controls, Cameroon aims to disrupt the upstream entry points of these illicit flows.
The situation resonates deeply across East Africa. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) face similar challenges tracking revenues from the artisanal sectors in Western Kenya, where informal brokers buy raw gold at depressed prices and smuggle it out via porous borders to global refining hubs. Cameroon’s decision to enforce a minimum delivery threshold offers a potential regulatory blueprint for Kenya and Tanzania to formalize their artisanal output and capture lost foreign exchange.
The Economic Stakes for Yaoundé
Having adopted a comprehensive new mining code in 2023, Cameroon is aggressively banking on the exploitation of its vast reserves of gold, cobalt, diamonds, and iron to diversify an economy heavily reliant on crude oil. However, as the 15-tonne discrepancy proves, legislative codes are meaningless without robust enforcement mechanisms at the extraction sites.
As the Ministry of Mines deploys police and military units to forcefully dismantle non-compliant gold-bearing gravel processing units, the message to international investors is clear: the era of extracting Cameroonian wealth under the guise of artisanal exploration has officially ended.
Source: Sreamlinefeed.com