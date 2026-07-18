The Cameroonian government and Swiss-based Terminal Investment Limited, TIL, have begun examining options for the development, modernization and operation of the future Limbe Deep Seaport. Initial discussions were held during a working session chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in Yaoundé on July 15, 2026. The discussions brought together senior government officials and representatives of the global terminal operator to assess possible technical and investment models for the project, which authorities view as a strategic addition to Cameroon’s maritime infrastructure and logistics network.
The meeting focused on how the proposed deep-water port could support industrial activity, trade flows and logistics services in the South-West Region while complementing existing facilities in Douala and Kribi. Led by Director of Investments for Terminals, David El-Bez, the TIL delegation shared expertise on port development and advanced terminal operations.
“We came at the invitation of the Cameroonian authorities to examine the development possibilities for the Limbe Deep Seaport. We will now work together with the Cameroonian authorities to see what we can propose in terms of development and activities at the Limbe port,” David El-Bez told reporters after the meeting.
El-Bez said the project could support the development of factories, exports, imports and employment opportunities in the western and southwestern parts of the country. He noted that Limbe was not intended to replace the ports of Douala or Kribi but could occupy a complementary position within Cameroon’s coastal port network.
TIL is already active in Cameroon’s transport and logistics sector through MSC Cameroon, Medlog Cameroon, operations linked to AGL and activities connected to major maritime infrastructure. The company also has experience with container terminal operations in the country, giving it familiarity with local port systems and logistics requirements.
At the end of the meeting, government officials and TIL representatives committed to continuing discussions on technical aspects of the project.
18, July 2026
Cameroon, Swiss terminal operator explore options for Limbe Deep Seaport 0
The Cameroonian government and Swiss-based Terminal Investment Limited, TIL, have begun examining options for the development, modernization and operation of the future Limbe Deep Seaport. Initial discussions were held during a working session chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in Yaoundé on July 15, 2026. The discussions brought together senior government officials and representatives of the global terminal operator to assess possible technical and investment models for the project, which authorities view as a strategic addition to Cameroon’s maritime infrastructure and logistics network.
The meeting focused on how the proposed deep-water port could support industrial activity, trade flows and logistics services in the South-West Region while complementing existing facilities in Douala and Kribi. Led by Director of Investments for Terminals, David El-Bez, the TIL delegation shared expertise on port development and advanced terminal operations.
“We came at the invitation of the Cameroonian authorities to examine the development possibilities for the Limbe Deep Seaport. We will now work together with the Cameroonian authorities to see what we can propose in terms of development and activities at the Limbe port,” David El-Bez told reporters after the meeting.
El-Bez said the project could support the development of factories, exports, imports and employment opportunities in the western and southwestern parts of the country. He noted that Limbe was not intended to replace the ports of Douala or Kribi but could occupy a complementary position within Cameroon’s coastal port network.
TIL is already active in Cameroon’s transport and logistics sector through MSC Cameroon, Medlog Cameroon, operations linked to AGL and activities connected to major maritime infrastructure. The company also has experience with container terminal operations in the country, giving it familiarity with local port systems and logistics requirements.
At the end of the meeting, government officials and TIL representatives committed to continuing discussions on technical aspects of the project.
Source: Business in Cameroon