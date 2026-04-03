Cameroon and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Yaounde, marking a new phase of agricultural cooperation and positioning the Agricultural Institute of Obala (IAO) as a key partner in research, training and agribusiness in Central Africa. Signed on March 25 at the Swiss Residence, the agreement brings together the IAO and three Swiss institutions: Agroscope, FiBL and the Fondation Rurale Interjurassienne (FRI). The ceremony, held during a reception for Switzerland’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, was attended by senior Cameroonian officials on the sidelines of the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14).
The MoU establishes a framework to deepen technical cooperation by facilitating the mobility of researchers and students, strengthening institutional linkages and expanding joint research programmes. It designates the IAO as Switzerland’s main partner for agricultural research in Central Africa and builds on more than two decades of cooperation with the Obala-based institute, which currently trains over 2,000 students.
The partnership is expected to enhance capacity development in agronomy, support knowledge transfer in organic and productivity-focused farming systems, and reinforce links between training institutions and Swiss companies operating in Cameroon. The focus on research, training and applied innovation aligns with efforts to improve agricultural productivity, value chains and market access, areas considered critical to the sector’s economic contribution.
Speaking at the event, Switzerland’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, highlighted the shared priorities underpinning the partnership.
“As we do not have as much land as Africa, we focus on productivity so that agriculture benefits the farmer and their business. We have understood that education is crucial for success. That is why we share common ideals with the IAO, which has a long tradition in agriculture and in training young people,” she said.
On his part, the founding director of the IAO, Louis Ndjie, underscored the operational approach of the partnership, stating: “What is interesting with Swiss cooperation is that it works over the long term. They are very demanding in terms of quality and governance.”
According to officials, the agreement comes at a time when Cameroon is seeking to strengthen its agricultural sector through improved yields, skills development and integration into regional and international value chains. The designation of the IAO as a regional partner also positions the institute as a hub for collaboration with international stakeholders, with potential spillovers for agribusiness development and employment.
The initiative extends longstanding bilateral ties between Cameroon and Switzerland into areas with direct economic relevance for food production, trade and rural enterprise development.
3, April 2026
Cameroon, Switzerland sign MoU positioning Obala Institute as Central Africa Agri-Research Hub 0
Cameroon and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Yaounde, marking a new phase of agricultural cooperation and positioning the Agricultural Institute of Obala (IAO) as a key partner in research, training and agribusiness in Central Africa. Signed on March 25 at the Swiss Residence, the agreement brings together the IAO and three Swiss institutions: Agroscope, FiBL and the Fondation Rurale Interjurassienne (FRI). The ceremony, held during a reception for Switzerland’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, was attended by senior Cameroonian officials on the sidelines of the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14).
The MoU establishes a framework to deepen technical cooperation by facilitating the mobility of researchers and students, strengthening institutional linkages and expanding joint research programmes. It designates the IAO as Switzerland’s main partner for agricultural research in Central Africa and builds on more than two decades of cooperation with the Obala-based institute, which currently trains over 2,000 students.
The partnership is expected to enhance capacity development in agronomy, support knowledge transfer in organic and productivity-focused farming systems, and reinforce links between training institutions and Swiss companies operating in Cameroon. The focus on research, training and applied innovation aligns with efforts to improve agricultural productivity, value chains and market access, areas considered critical to the sector’s economic contribution.
Speaking at the event, Switzerland’s State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, highlighted the shared priorities underpinning the partnership.
“As we do not have as much land as Africa, we focus on productivity so that agriculture benefits the farmer and their business. We have understood that education is crucial for success. That is why we share common ideals with the IAO, which has a long tradition in agriculture and in training young people,” she said.
On his part, the founding director of the IAO, Louis Ndjie, underscored the operational approach of the partnership, stating: “What is interesting with Swiss cooperation is that it works over the long term. They are very demanding in terms of quality and governance.”
According to officials, the agreement comes at a time when Cameroon is seeking to strengthen its agricultural sector through improved yields, skills development and integration into regional and international value chains. The designation of the IAO as a regional partner also positions the institute as a hub for collaboration with international stakeholders, with potential spillovers for agribusiness development and employment.
The initiative extends longstanding bilateral ties between Cameroon and Switzerland into areas with direct economic relevance for food production, trade and rural enterprise development.
Source: Business in Cameroon