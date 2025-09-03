Ogbe Abunaw has joined the long list of Cameroonian academics that have successfully conquered education home and abroad after he bagged a PhD in Strategic Management from the Swiss School of Business Research in Zurich, Switzerland.
Dr Ogbe Abunaw said it was not an easy journey from the University of Buea Cameroon where he earned his BA with honors in History and Political Science to the University of Bolton, UK where he earned his MA in Human Resource Management to Harvard University, USA where he again earned a Professional Development Certificate in Management and Leadership.
Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News, Dr Ogbe Abunaw said he remains deeply grateful to his mother Hon Rose Abunaw for her unwavering love, and support. Dr Ogbe furthered that this achievement belongs to her and to his entire family; friends and mentors who helped turn his dream into reality.
More than a personal milestone, Dr Ogbe Abunaw’s research carries value for the community and the global stage: it translates rigorous research into practical strategies that local businesses can adopt, informs community development and public policy toward more sustainable growth, and strengthens research visibility through international collaboration and elevates the discourse of strategic management on a global platform, and equips students, practitioners, and policymakers with evidence-based frameworks, mentoring, and opportunities to translate insight into impact wherever they are.
By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Soter Agbaw-Ebai
3, September 2025
